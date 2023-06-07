Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is $12.75, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for OCUL is 76.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On June 07, 2023, OCUL’s average trading volume was 978.23K shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) has surged by 5.67 when compared to previous closing price of 7.23, but the company has seen a 19.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCUL’s Market Performance

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has seen a 19.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.24% gain in the past month and a 30.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.83% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of 62.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

OCUL Trading at 28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +19.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 171.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who sale 19,669 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 446,281 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $83,397 using the latest closing price.

Notman Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 6,476 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Notman Donald is holding 139,387 shares at $27,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -226.10, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.