Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is $1200.00, The public float for OPTT is 55.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPTT on June 07, 2023 was 134.00K shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has seen a 25.75% increase in the past week, with a 30.67% rise in the past month, and a 14.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for OPTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.63% for OPTT’s stock, with a -1.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTT Trading at 26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +28.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +25.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5326. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw 46.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1211.65 for the present operating margin

-5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -1073.00. The total capital return value is set at -28.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.99. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.23. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.