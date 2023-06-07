Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has seen a 18.99% increase in the past week, with a -12.56% drop in the past month, and a -17.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for OTLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OTLY is $4.63, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for OTLY is 582.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume for OTLY on June 07, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY)’s stock price has soared by 5.03 in relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Oatly Names Jean-Christophe Flatin as New CEO and Narrows Quarterly Loss

OTLY Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8425. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.