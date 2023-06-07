Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is 0.67.

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is $2.75, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for NUTX is 328.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On June 07, 2023, NUTX’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

NUTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) has increased by 0.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.06% and a quarterly drop of -71.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.66% for Nutex Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.12% for NUTX stock, with a simple moving average of -65.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NUTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

NUTX Trading at -30.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4973. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -75.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Vo Thomas T., who purchase 18,028 shares at the price of $0.49 back on May 26. After this action, Vo Thomas T. now owns 268,322,776 shares of Nutex Health Inc., valued at $8,834 using the latest closing price.

Vo Thomas T., the Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health Inc., purchase 482,088 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Vo Thomas T. is holding 268,304,748 shares at $236,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+6.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -193.70. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.58.

Based on Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), the company’s capital structure generated 278.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.60. Total debt to assets is 61.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.