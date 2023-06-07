Noodles & Company (NDLS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NDLS is also noteworthy at 1.49.

The average price estimated by analysts for NDLS is $7.75, which is $4.35 above than the current price. The public float for NDLS is 35.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of NDLS on June 07, 2023 was 384.62K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NDLS) stock’s latest price update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.29 in relation to its previous close of 3.39. However, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NDLS’s Market Performance

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a 0.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -27.66% decline in the past month and a -42.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for NDLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for NDLS’s stock, with a -34.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $5 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

NDLS Trading at -22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -28.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -38.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Kline Corey, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kline Corey now owns 52,141 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $9,889 using the latest closing price.

WEST THOMAS B, the Chief Operating Officer of Noodles & Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.89 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WEST THOMAS B is holding 155,323 shares at $7,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.