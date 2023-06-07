NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 70.28. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is $74.06, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on June 07, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has seen a 1.39% increase for the week, with a 9.73% rise in the past month and a 9.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for NTAP’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.85. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $64.50 back on May 15. After this action, Kurian George now owns 147,064 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $145,125 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $63.49 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kurian George is holding 140,420 shares at $142,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.22 for the present operating margin

+65.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.03. Equity return is now at value 155.30, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.