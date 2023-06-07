Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, NEOG stock has gone up by 11.67%, with a monthly gain of 9.75% and a quarterly surge of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Neogen Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.08% for NEOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is above average at 617.42x. The 36-month beta value for NEOG is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NEOG is $19.00, which is -$0.14 below than the current price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on June 07, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has jumped by 4.02 compared to previous close of 18.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

NEOG Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.18. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.