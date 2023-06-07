Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.22 in relation to its previous close of 9.02. However, the company has experienced a 6.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) by analysts is $9.63, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 106.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.80% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NVTS was 2.14M shares.

NVTS’s Market Performance

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a 6.23% increase in the past week, with a 48.44% rise in the past month, and a 43.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.58% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 64.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

NVTS Trading at 28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +39.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 157.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Singh Ranbir, who sale 1,556 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, Singh Ranbir now owns 2,752 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $10,192 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 38,521 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 2,214,083 shares at $242,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.