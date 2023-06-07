Navigating the Volatility of Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) Stock

In the past week, YOU stock has gone up by 0.36%, with a monthly decline of -3.17% and a quarterly plunge of -12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Clear Secure Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for YOU’s stock, with a -6.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is $30.14, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YOU on June 07, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) has increased by 1.72 when compared to last closing price of 24.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

YOU Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.12. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Moshkani Seyed Kasra, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Apr 12. After this action, Moshkani Seyed Kasra now owns 21,894 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $27,290 using the latest closing price.

Moshkani Kasra, the EVP, Operations of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Moshkani Kasra is holding 22,894 shares at $26,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.