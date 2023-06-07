Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is $6.84, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTCO on June 07, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

NTCO) stock’s latest price update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.13relation to previous closing price of 6.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTCO’s Market Performance

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a 15.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.36% rise in the past month, and a 4.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.89% for NTCO stock, with a simple moving average of 21.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at 26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO rose by +14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 44.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.