Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.67x.

The public float for MWG is 14.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MWG was 1.78M shares.

MWG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.20% for MWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.45% for MWG’s stock, with a -80.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -80.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG rose by +9.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6819. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -92.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.