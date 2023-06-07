Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Stock Faces 10.40% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has seen a -3.19% decrease in the past week, with a 23.03% gain in the past month, and a -48.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.11% for MPAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for MPAA’s stock, with a -50.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) by analysts is $16.00, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.19% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MPAA was 386.14K shares.

MPAA) stock’s latest price update

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.11 in comparison to its previous close of 5.24, however, the company has experienced a -3.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPAA Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Bryan David, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $10.52 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bryan David now owns 26,105 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $5,786 using the latest closing price.

Borneo Rudolph J, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Borneo Rudolph J is holding 37,056 shares at $39,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.67. Total debt to assets is 26.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.