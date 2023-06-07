Mondee Holdings Inc.’s (MOND) Stock: A -13.47% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has gone down by -18.45% for the week, with a -2.87% drop in the past month and a -8.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.54% for MOND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.47% for MOND’s stock, with a -9.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MOND is $12.75, which is $4.14 above the current price. The public float for MOND is 11.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOND on June 07, 2023 was 46.58K shares.

MOND) stock’s latest price update

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND)’s stock price has plunge by -25.51relation to previous closing price of 12.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOND Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND fell by -18.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc. saw -13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.59 back on Dec 16. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 6,390,448 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc., valued at $10,590 using the latest closing price.

Gundumogula Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer of Mondee Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Gundumogula Prasad is holding 6,389,448 shares at $18,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc. stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.35. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 176.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.