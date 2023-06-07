Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, MAR stock has gone up by 6.98%, with a monthly gain of 2.45% and a quarterly surge of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Marriott International Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for MAR’s stock, with a 11.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 21.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is $188.55, which is $7.68 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 256.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On June 07, 2023, MAR’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has soared by 2.08 in relation to previous closing price of 177.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Hilton, Marriott Square Off in Extended-Stay Battle

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $204 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.46. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Roe Peggy Fang, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $179.10 back on May 09. After this action, Roe Peggy Fang now owns 19,685 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $268,650 using the latest closing price.

Pinto Drew, the EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology of Marriott International Inc., sale 700 shares at $176.75 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Pinto Drew is holding 4,734 shares at $123,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 309.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.