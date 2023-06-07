LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RAMP stock has gone up by 4.77%, with a monthly gain of 7.23% and a quarterly surge of 10.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.28% for RAMP’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is $33.63, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for RAMP is 64.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAMP on June 07, 2023 was 563.13K shares.

RAMP) stock’s latest price update

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 25.02. However, the company has seen a 4.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RAMP Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.28. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. saw 8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from JENSON WARREN, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Mar 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 218,605 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., valued at $467,400 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 238,605 shares at $231,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stands at -20.80. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.