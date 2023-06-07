Kellogg Company (K) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has plunged by -0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 67.50, but the company has seen a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for K is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for K is $72.13, which is $5.11 above the current price. The public float for K is 238.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of K on June 07, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

K’s Market Performance

The stock of Kellogg Company (K) has seen a 0.63% increase in the past week, with a -5.00% drop in the past month, and a 3.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $72 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

K Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.58. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $68.49 back on May 22. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 54,931,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,848,880 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $70.61 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,031,838 shares at $7,061,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kellogg Company (K) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.