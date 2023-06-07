KB Home (KBH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KBH is $44.63, which is -$4.0 below the current market price. The public float for KBH is 69.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.20% of that float. The average trading volume for KBH on June 07, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

KBH) stock’s latest price update

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 45.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH’s stock has risen by 8.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.81% and a quarterly rise of 37.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for KBH’s stock, with a 39.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.04. In addition, KB Home saw 51.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from MEZGER JEFFREY T, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $45.26 back on May 16. After this action, MEZGER JEFFREY T now owns 1,472,577 shares of KB Home, valued at $6,788,411 using the latest closing price.

PRAW ALBERT Z, the EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of KB Home, sale 29,777 shares at $28.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that PRAW ALBERT Z is holding 143,363 shares at $856,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.