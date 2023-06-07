Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KPLT is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) is $1.00, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for KPLT is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On June 07, 2023, KPLT’s average trading volume was 206.92K shares.

KPLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) has increased by 10.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KPLT’s Market Performance

KPLT’s stock has risen by 20.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.51% and a quarterly drop of -37.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.54% for Katapult Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for KPLT’s stock, with a -27.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPLT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for KPLT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KPLT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $1 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2022.

KPLT Trading at 18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6003. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPLT starting from Zayas Orlando, who sale 17,382 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Feb 15. After this action, Zayas Orlando now owns 2,874,335 shares of Katapult Holdings Inc., valued at $16,721 using the latest closing price.

Zayas Orlando, the Chief Executive Officer of Katapult Holdings Inc., sale 59,919 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Zayas Orlando is holding 2,875,586 shares at $53,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.84 for the present operating margin

+19.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Katapult Holdings Inc. stands at -17.85. The total capital return value is set at -19.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.03. Equity return is now at value -288.90, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,494.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.73. Total debt to assets is 80.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,138.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 211.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.