Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.14 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a -14.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JUPW is $3.30, The public float for JUPW is 15.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for JUPW on June 07, 2023 was 155.12K shares.

JUPW’s Market Performance

The stock of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has seen a -14.35% decrease in the past week, with a -21.66% drop in the past month, and a -15.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for JUPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for JUPW’s stock, with a -54.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUPW Trading at -25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -21.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3896. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw -58.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Jupiter Wellness Inc., purchase 64,060 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 122,000 shares at $57,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -245.66. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -118.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.