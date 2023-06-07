JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is $1.60, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for JOAN is 38.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JOAN on June 07, 2023 was 239.96K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

JOAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) has decreased by -29.19 when compared to last closing price of 1.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -26.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JOAN’s Market Performance

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has experienced a -26.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.04% drop in the past month, and a -65.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.45% for JOAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.68% for JOAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.19% for the last 200 days.

JOAN Trading at -32.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.36%, as shares sank -46.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOAN fell by -26.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6430. In addition, JOANN Inc. saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOAN starting from Sekella Scott, who purchase 27,700 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Apr 14. After this action, Sekella Scott now owns 78,754 shares of JOANN Inc., valued at $44,043 using the latest closing price.

Will Robert, the EVP, Chief Merchandising of JOANN Inc., sale 1,279 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Will Robert is holding 113,367 shares at $2,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.12 for the present operating margin

+43.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOANN Inc. stands at -9.05. Equity return is now at value -500.20, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.