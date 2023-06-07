IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) by analysts is $18.38, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for IRS is 80.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of IRS was 62.03K shares.

IRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) has jumped by 10.66 compared to previous close of 6.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IRS’s Market Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) has experienced a 22.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.48% rise in the past month, and a 18.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for IRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.51% for IRS’s stock, with a 44.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IRS Trading at 27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRS rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima saw 54.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.66 for the present operating margin

+61.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima stands at +106.20. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.35. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.