Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IRWD is $14.33, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 150.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.98% of that float. The average trading volume for IRWD on June 07, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has jumped by 2.18 compared to previous close of 11.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Buy VectivBio in $1 Billion Deal. The Sector Is Hot for M&A.

IRWD’s Market Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.62% rise in the past month, and a 2.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for IRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

IRWD Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 26,632 shares at the price of $10.70 back on May 30. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 758,284 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $284,962 using the latest closing price.

MCCOURT Thomas A, the Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that MCCOURT Thomas A is holding 784,916 shares at $364,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.