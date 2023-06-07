Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IONS is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is $49.39, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 141.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. On June 07, 2023, IONS’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) has decreased by -6.47 when compared to last closing price of 43.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IONS’s Market Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has experienced a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.19% rise in the past month, and a 13.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for IONS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.40. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from O’NEIL PATRICK R., who sale 1,527 shares at the price of $41.70 back on May 24. After this action, O’NEIL PATRICK R. now owns 40,355 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $63,676 using the latest closing price.

Monia Brett P, the Chief Executive Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,931 shares at $40.14 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Monia Brett P is holding 140,374 shares at $197,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.