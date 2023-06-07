Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) by analysts is $10.50, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for IMMR is 31.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of IMMR was 437.76K shares.

IMMR) stock’s latest price update

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.80relation to previous closing price of 7.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMMR’s Market Performance

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has seen a 12.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.56% gain in the past month and a 3.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for IMMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for IMMR’s stock, with a 14.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for IMMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $11 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

IMMR Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Jose Francis, who sale 1,441 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Mar 10. After this action, Jose Francis now owns 28,032 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $11,067 using the latest closing price.

Akerman Aaron, the Chief Financial Officer of Immersion Corporation, sale 966 shares at $7.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Akerman Aaron is holding 45,301 shares at $6,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.49 for the present operating margin

+97.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immersion Corporation stands at +79.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.47. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Immersion Corporation (IMMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.