IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BACK stock has gone down by -9.63%, with a monthly decline of -25.48% and a quarterly plunge of -36.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.52% for IMAC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.57% for BACK’s stock, with a -57.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BACK is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BACK is 26.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on June 07, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has dropped by -5.61 compared to previous close of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BACK Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1465. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -39.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Equity return is now at value -240.90, with -131.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.