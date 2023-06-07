Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $4.00, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 86.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYZN on June 07, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.85 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYZN’s Market Performance

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.00% drop in the past month, and a -47.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.35% for HYZN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.58% for HYZN’s stock, with a -57.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5957. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -60.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -863.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.