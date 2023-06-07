Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a 6.41% increase in the past week, with a 14.84% gain in the past month, and a 16.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.00% for HMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for HMC’s stock, with a 23.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 10.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for HMC is 1.66B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HMC on June 07, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has surged by 2.98 when compared to previous closing price of 29.83, but the company has seen a 6.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

HMC Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.