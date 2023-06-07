Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) by analysts is $25.50, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for HOMB is 189.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of HOMB was 1.39M shares.

HOMB) stock’s latest price update

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB)’s stock price has plunge by 3.77relation to previous closing price of 22.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOMB’s Market Performance

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has experienced a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.59% rise in the past month, and a 0.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for HOMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.50% for HOMB’s stock, with a 1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

HOMB Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.50. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from French Tracy, who sale 51,367 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Dec 05. After this action, French Tracy now owns 165,949 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), valued at $1,243,595 using the latest closing price.

Hickman James Pat, the Director of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), sale 7,800 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Hickman James Pat is holding 116,100 shares at $198,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.