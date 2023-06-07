Hesai Group (HSAI): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hesai Group (HSAI) is $186.17, which is $20.13 above the current market price. The public float for HSAI is 72.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSAI on June 07, 2023 was 301.86K shares.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.16 compared to its previous closing price of 8.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSAI’s Market Performance

HSAI’s stock has risen by 15.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly drop of -50.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.15% for Hesai Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.49% for HSAI’s stock, with a -31.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSAI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HSAI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

HSAI Trading at -12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI rose by +15.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Hesai Group saw -56.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.35 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07.

Based on Hesai Group (HSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hesai Group (HSAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.