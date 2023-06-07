Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HR is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HR is $21.75, which is $2.12 above the current price. The public float for HR is 378.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HR on June 07, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

HR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) has increased by 2.64 when compared to last closing price of 18.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Welltower Made All-Cash Offer for Healthcare Realty Trust

HR’s Market Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has experienced a 5.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.43% drop in the past month, and a 4.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for HR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for HR’s stock, with a -4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HR Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Kilroy James Joseph IV, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kilroy James Joseph IV now owns 26,601 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $45,647 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 24,201 shares at $192,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.