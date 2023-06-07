Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has surged by 5.31 when compared to previous closing price of 32.39, but the company has seen a 6.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Harley-Davidson Struggles With Repossessing Bikes From Owners Late With Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.38.

The public float for HOG is 143.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume for HOG on June 07, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stock saw a decrease of 6.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for HOG’s stock, with a -16.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOG Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.93. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.