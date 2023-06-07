GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFS is $72.19, which is $12.6 above the current price. The public float for GFS is 542.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on June 07, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has jumped by 3.99 compared to previous close of 57.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that GlobalFoundries Files Trade-Secrets Lawsuit Against IBM

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS’s stock has risen by 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly drop of -11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for GFS’s stock, with a -0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $72 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

GFS Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.95. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.