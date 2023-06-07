Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for GBIO is 56.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBIO on June 07, 2023 was 441.32K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) has increased by 11.48 when compared to last closing price of 3.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GBIO’s Market Performance

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has seen a 15.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.62% decline in the past month and a 1.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for GBIO’s stock, with a -11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

GBIO Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 2,914 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Apr 25. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 0 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $13,434 using the latest closing price.

Paone Antoinette, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 2,695 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Paone Antoinette is holding 0 shares at $14,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.