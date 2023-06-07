Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) by analysts is $8.75, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for HTOO is 13.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of HTOO was 73.20K shares.

HTOO) stock’s latest price update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.80 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTOO’s Market Performance

HTOO’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.21% and a quarterly drop of -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for Fusion Fuel Green PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for HTOO’s stock, with a -24.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTOO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HTOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTOO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

HTOO Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green PLC saw -27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.