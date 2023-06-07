Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is above average at 33.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is $97.64, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FND on June 07, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)’s stock price has increased by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 92.98. However, the company has seen a 6.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FND’s Market Performance

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has seen a 6.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.81% gain in the past month and a 9.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for FND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for FND stock, with a simple moving average of 15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

FND Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.72. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Robbins Brian K, who sale 19,504 shares at the price of $91.82 back on Feb 28. After this action, Robbins Brian K now owns 23,674 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $1,790,838 using the latest closing price.

Christopherson David Victor, the EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $92.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Christopherson David Victor is holding 56,527 shares at $368,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.