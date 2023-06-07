Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is 14.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNF is 1.37.

The public float for FNF is 255.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On June 07, 2023, FNF’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

FNF) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.78 in relation to its previous close of 34.88. However, the company has experienced a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FNF’s Market Performance

FNF’s stock has risen by 2.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.98% and a quarterly drop of -3.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Fidelity National Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for FNF stock, with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

FNF Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc. saw -5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from LANE DANIEL D, who sale 5,531 shares at the price of $37.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, LANE DANIEL D now owns 271,325 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc., valued at $207,053 using the latest closing price.

Shea Peter O Jr, the Director of Fidelity National Financial Inc., sale 13,389 shares at $40.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Shea Peter O Jr is holding 200,642 shares at $546,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.