FedEx Corporation (FDX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is above average at 18.93x. The 36-month beta value for FDX is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FDX is $258.59, which is $33.69 above than the current price. The public float for FDX is 240.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on June 07, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 221.08. However, the company has seen a -2.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that FedEx Combines Ground and Express Delivery Networks

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX’s stock has fallen by -2.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly rise of 6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for FedEx Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for FDX’s stock, with a 12.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $265 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.18. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 26.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from GORMAN STEPHEN E, who purchase 1,080 shares at the price of $230.75 back on Apr 12. After this action, GORMAN STEPHEN E now owns 1,258 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $249,205 using the latest closing price.

SMITH FREDERICK W, the Chairman/CEO of FedEx Corporation, sale 131,755 shares at $232.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that SMITH FREDERICK W is holding 14,459,759 shares at $30,594,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+21.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on FedEx Corporation (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 149.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.86. Total debt to assets is 43.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.