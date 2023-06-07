Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM)’s stock price has increased by 73.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a 87.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FARM is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FARM is $6.00, which is $2.66 above the current price. The public float for FARM is 14.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FARM on June 07, 2023 was 72.49K shares.

FARM’s Market Performance

FARM stock saw an increase of 87.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.63% and a quarterly increase of -22.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 64.98% for FARM stock, with a simple moving average of -24.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2021.

FARM Trading at 21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +24.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM rose by +85.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0575. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw -27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARM starting from MORAGNE MAURICE S.J., who sale 13,250 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Nov 11. After this action, MORAGNE MAURICE S.J. now owns 63,621 shares of Farmer Bros. Co., valued at $75,128 using the latest closing price.

Radoff Bradley Louis, the of Farmer Bros. Co., purchase 50,000 shares at $5.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Radoff Bradley Louis is holding 125,000 shares at $252,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.90 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmer Bros. Co. stands at -3.34. The total capital return value is set at -14.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.08. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), the company’s capital structure generated 129.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.49. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.