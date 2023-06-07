F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FXLV is $3.58, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for FXLV is 47.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FXLV on June 07, 2023 was 407.39K shares.

FXLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) has decreased by -7.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/12/21 that F45 Stock Is Tanking. The Gym Franchiser Posts a Wider-Than-Expected Loss.

FXLV’s Market Performance

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has seen a -20.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.09% gain in the past month and a -61.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for FXLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for FXLV’s stock, with a -62.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FXLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FXLV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FXLV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FXLV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

FXLV Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FXLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FXLV fell by -20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8946. In addition, F45 Training Holdings Inc. saw -70.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FXLV starting from KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 29. After this action, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP now owns 9,728,141 shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc., valued at $758,730 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, the Director of F45 Training Holdings Inc., purchase 365,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP is holding 9,604,530 shares at $983,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FXLV

Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -34.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.