Examining the Volatility of Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) Stock

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has gone up by 19.57% for the week, with a 88.51% rise in the past month and a 53.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.37% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.28% for LWLG’s stock, with a 38.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LWLG is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 112.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on June 07, 2023 was 790.78K shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has soared by 3.63 in relation to previous closing price of 8.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LWLG Trading at 72.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +93.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +20.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 105.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from Marcelli James S., who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $4.57 back on May 15. After this action, Marcelli James S. now owns 289,740 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $260,262 using the latest closing price.

LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 31,000 shares at $7.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that LEONBERGER FREDERICK J is holding 5,182 shares at $219,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.