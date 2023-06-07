Examining the Volatility of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) Stock

In the past week, ATAT stock has gone down by -7.08%, with a monthly decline of -20.08% and a quarterly plunge of -41.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.48% for ATAT’s stock, with a -25.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is above average at 121.23x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is $213.85, which is $13.56 above the current market price. The public float for ATAT is 79.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATAT on June 07, 2023 was 190.00K shares.

ATAT) stock’s latest price update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.40 in comparison to its previous close of 17.02, however, the company has experienced a -7.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28.30 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at -25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -7.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.81. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw -12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.