Examining the Volatility of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has gone up by 4.24% for the week, with a 44.06% rise in the past month and a 15.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.88% for ANF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.38% for ANF’s stock, with a 42.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANF is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ANF is $31.17, which is -$2.13 below the current price. The public float for ANF is 48.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on June 07, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has soared by 3.58 in relation to previous closing price of 31.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANF Trading at 28.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.79. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from BURMAN TERRY LEE, who sale 17,528 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Mar 03. After this action, BURMAN TERRY LEE now owns 35,686 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $497,620 using the latest closing price.

Scott Kristin A., the President-Global Brands of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 52,431 shares at $27.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Scott Kristin A. is holding 101,248 shares at $1,461,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.