Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has gone up by 6.37% for the week, with a 26.59% rise in the past month and a 33.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for EXAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 58.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is $88.07, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on June 07, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has jumped by 1.83 compared to previous close of 85.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Exact Sciences Stock Gains as ‘Doubts Turn to Exuberance’

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $85 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at 20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.88. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 75.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Doyle James Edward, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $80.62 back on May 26. After this action, Doyle James Edward now owns 51,913 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $161,240 using the latest closing price.

Condella Sarah, the EVP, Human Resources of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 6,087 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Condella Sarah is holding 80,314 shares at $486,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.