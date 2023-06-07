Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) Stock

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has gone up by 4.35% for the week, with a -10.07% drop in the past month and a -23.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for GOGL’s stock, with a -14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is $12.28, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for GOGL is 122.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOGL on June 07, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

GOGL) stock’s latest price update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 7.64. However, the company has seen a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

GOGL Trading at -11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.04 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at +41.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77.

Based on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 38.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.