Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ECARX Holdings Inc.’s (ECX) Stock

In the past week, ECX stock has gone up by 23.13%, with a monthly gain of 67.24% and a quarterly surge of 75.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.78% for ECARX Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.34% for ECX’s stock, with a 13.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ECX is $58.40, which is -$0.43 below the current price. The public float for ECX is 288.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECX on June 07, 2023 was 132.19K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.21 in comparison to its previous close of 7.85, however, the company has experienced a 23.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Power More Auto Displays

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at 52.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +40.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +23.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.