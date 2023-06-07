Evaluating the Impact of -7.73 Increase on Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) Stock

The stock of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has gone down by -12.14% for the week, with a -42.93% drop in the past month and a -42.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.91% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.44% for SOPA’s stock, with a -55.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

The public float for SOPA is 17.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On June 07, 2023, SOPA’s average trading volume was 114.21K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SOPA Trading at -39.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -44.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7973. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.