Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $10.19, which is $8.82 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESPR on June 07, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has surged by 1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 1.35, but the company has seen a -2.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

ESPR’s Market Performance

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a -2.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.14% decline in the past month and a -72.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.82% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -74.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Under Perform.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

ESPR Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5202. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 219 shares at the price of $1.62 back on May 17. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 70,012 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $356 using the latest closing price.

CARROLL J MARTIN, the Director of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,091 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that CARROLL J MARTIN is holding 36,500 shares at $36,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 77.00, with -85.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.