Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has plunge by 9.96relation to previous closing price of 2.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NRGV is $6.65, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.70% of that float. The average trading volume for NRGV on June 07, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV stock saw an increase of 21.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 53.33% and a quarterly increase of -10.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.81% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.00% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

NRGV Trading at 45.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +60.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.92 back on May 15. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 2,099,011 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $47,988 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 2,148,216 shares at $42,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.