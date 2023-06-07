Eltek Ltd. (ELTK): A Technical Analysis

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) is $11.00, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for ELTK is 1.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELTK on June 07, 2023 was 33.06K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ELTK) stock’s latest price update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.76 in comparison to its previous close of 9.39, however, the company has experienced a 24.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELTK’s Market Performance

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) has seen a 24.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 165.30% gain in the past month and a 150.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for ELTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.56% for ELTK’s stock, with a 142.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELTK Trading at 110.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +157.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTK rose by +24.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Eltek Ltd. saw 152.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eltek Ltd. stands at +8.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eltek Ltd. (ELTK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.95. Total debt to assets is 26.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.