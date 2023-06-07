DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DV is $35.21, which is -$0.54 below the current price. The public float for DV is 163.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on June 07, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has soared by 3.11 in relation to previous closing price of 35.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has risen by 6.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.33% and a quarterly rise of 37.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.45% for DV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +32.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.46. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 64.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $31.46 back on May 23. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $346,175 using the latest closing price.

Grimmig Andrew E, the Chief Legal Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Grimmig Andrew E is holding 55,964 shares at $1,119,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.